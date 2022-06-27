Ottawa mayor, police giving Canada Day update

WATCH LIVE | The city update starts at 9:30 a.m. ET:

Ottawa city officials including the mayor and interim police chief are talking about Canada Day plans Monday morning, including shows at LeBreton Flats and plans for anti-government protests.

The traditional nationally broadcast shows are returning for the first time since 2019, this time from the plaza in front of the Canadian War Museum because of ongoing construction on Parliament Hill.

Ottawa police say they expect more protests and larger crowds than usual during Canada Day celebrations as groups related to the Freedom Convoy continue to plan protests.

Last week, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson asked people thinking of coming to the capital "not to be intimidated by individuals who may be coming to Ottawa to cause trouble."

There will be the traditional Canada Day road closures Friday July 1 and early Saturday, though there are more closures near the flats because of the change in show location.

But Ottawa police are establishing another "vehicle exclusion zone" — similar to what was set up in late April for the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally — with no street parking at all and no protest vehicles allowed in from 8 a.m. this Wednesday until at least 6 a.m. on Monday, July 4.