CBC News ·

Streets in the ByWard Market have been closed and businesses have been evacuated after a broken watermain Friday evening caused significant flooding.

As of 8:20 p.m., a section of Clarence Street from Parent Avenue to Sussex Drive was still closed because of the water.

Police have also closed ByWard Market Square.

Two restaurants near the watermain break, Zak's Diner and the Blue Cactus, were both evacuated.

A firefighter on scene said they were concerned about damage to the pavement due to the water, and were keeping vehicles away to prevent any major problems.