Some Ottawa businesses forced to lay off employees amid closures

Local shop and restaurant owners in the ByWard Market say they're wondering if their businesses will survive the COVID-19 pandemic, with some laying off as many as 80 per cent of their workers, after the Ontario government mandated widespread closures.

On Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency, ordering restaurants and bars to close; however, those that offer takeout and delivery can continue selling food items.

In the ByWard Market, the general manager of Le Moulin de Provence bakery said they've been forced to make staffing cuts.

"We reduced drastically our staff, 80 per cent layoff, because we cannot produce for anybody anymore, because we have no more customers coming here," said Stéphane Begue, general manager of Le Moulin de Provence.

Stéphane Begue, general manager of Le Moulin de Provence, said they've had to lay off 80 per cent of their workers. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Begue said the business is only accepting online and take-out orders.

Delivery services not an option for all

Offering takeout is not an option for the owner of Continental Bagel, another ByWard Market business.

"We have to close because we don't have the delivery service," said owner Santiago Diaz. He decided to temporarily close the bagel shop after Tuesday morning's announcement from the Ontario government.

The business has been running in Ottawa for 20 years.

Santiago Diaz, owner Continental Bagel in the ByWard Market, said he's hoping to keep his business alive. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

"We are concerned what is going to happen in the rest of the month ... we don't know yet, nobody knows," said Diaz.

Employees wonder how to pay bills

Employees who rely on these businesses for their paycheques are also on edge, with some saying they're worried about making ends meet.

Abul Kashem, a cook at Zak's Diner, said he was told by his employer on Tuesday there's no work for him right now, because of the shutdowns.

Abul Kashem, a cook at Zak's Diner in the ByWard Market, says his employer told him on Tuesday to go home. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

"I am very worried. I have family. I have two kids ... and [a] wife. I have been paying all expenses. I don't know how I can maintain," said Kashem.

A manager at Zak's Diner confirmed to CBC on the phone they are now only filling take-out orders and have had a huge reduction in hours for staff because of the mandated restaurant closures.

Rahul Deb, who is also a cook at Zak's Diner, said he has no idea how he will pay his mortgage now that he doesn't have work.

Rahul Deb, a cook a Zak's Diner, says he's worried he won't be able to pay his mortgage. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

"I have a mortgage, I have groceries, I have a car bill. So monthly expenses are going to be over $3,000," said Deb.

"I don't know how we're going to survive," he said.

CBC News-Radio Canada learned late Tuesday the federal government is set to announce a massive aid package Wednesday worth more than $25 billion to help Canadians and businesses get through the COVID-19 crisis.