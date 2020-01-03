Instagram account helps Ottawa remember closed places

First it was ZaZaZa Pizza. Then Holland's Cake and Shake.

But when the popular James Street Pub closed its doors last summer, Debbie Owusu-Akyeeah knew she had to do something.

"I was noticing the places that I was starting to fall in love with slowly closed down," Owusu-Akyeeah said on All in a Day this week. She said she wanted to "make something to track all these things."

Owusu-Akyeeah created the Instagram account Ottawa Can't Have Nice Things, where she compiles all the restaurants and landmarks that have shut down in the city. She said it's a fun way for Ottawans, like herself, to remember the places they can no longer enjoy.

"I think it's funny, but sad at the same time," she said. "I'm glad that we have it."

More closures this month

On Jan. 1, popular Ottawa coffeehouse Bar Robo closed its Chinatown location. The Metro grocery store on Rideau Street also recently announced that it will close later this month.

These closures are the latest in a series of restaurants and landmarks in the city that have shut their doors.

"Ottawa is known as a city that fun has forgotten," Owusu-Akyeeah said, noting that the statement can be a bit of a jab, but that maybe there's some truth to it. She said the Instagram page shows there's something of a pattern.

"It's been a long-running joke that the city can't have fun," she said, adding that this project brings together evidence to support that.

She mentioned rent being too expensive, as well as family decisions, as some of the reasons why businesses can't always stay open.

Personally, Owusu-Akyeeah said it was particularly hard for her to say goodbye to Holland's Cake and Shake, as well as the Ghana House on Merivale.

"My family's Ghanaian," Owusu-Akyeeah said. "I haven't had home-cooked Ghanaian food in a while. Being able to go to Ghana House was perfect."

Bringing people together

Ottawa Can't Have Nice Things isn't the only account of its kind. What the Hull is another Instagram account that aims to have fun by chronicling quirky images and instances that happen in the Hull region.

Owusu-Akyeeah said it's important to have this kind of virtual community and that is one of the things she hopes people gain from her Instagram photos of restaurants and stores that have closed.

"You're seeing people be able to communicate and mourn the losses of places together," she said.

"If there's something that this Instagram page does, is that it brings people who live in the city, or used to live in the city, it brings them together."