Just a couple turkeys waiting for a bus

There's a new contender for the penultimate line of that classic holiday singalong, The Twelve Days of Christmas: "Two turkeys waiting."

Spotted a couple of turkeys waiting for <a href="https://twitter.com/OC_Transpo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OC_Transpo</a> outside the <a href="https://twitter.com/NRC_CNRC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NRC_CNRC</a> this afternoon 🦃 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://t.co/aUtHkQm7N9">pic.twitter.com/aUtHkQm7N9</a> —@eades_erica

Erica Eades was walking near the National Research Canada building on Sussex Drive yesterday when she came across proof that OC Transpo's Sunday schedule really is for the birds: a pair of wild turkeys, each perched inside its own bus shelter.

Eades didn't stick around long enough to see if the birds boarded the next Route 9 to Hurdman station.

Gobble gobble gone

The sighting brought to mind the turkey spotted riding atop an OC Transpo bus on Albert Street last year.

Ottawa's public transit system isn't all for the birds: Don't forget the sleepy fox that snuck onto a parked bus on Industrial Avenue in 2014.

We're thinking it won't be long before the raccoons that made themselves right at home at Pimisi station wander aboard the LRT to see what all the fuss is about.