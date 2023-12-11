Content
OC Transpo driver suffers minor burns in fire aboard bus

An OC Transpo driver suffered minor burns when a small fire broke out on their bus Monday morning, according to emergency crews. The city says there was "a defect related to the operator’s seat."

Andrew Foote · CBC News ·
Emergency crews stand near an OC Transpo bus in Ottawa on Dec. 11, 2023. A bus driver suffered minor burns, according to paramedics. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

An OC Transpo driver suffered minor burns when a small fire broke out on their bus Monday morning, according to emergency crews.

Ottawa paramedics told CBC they were called to the intersection of Antares and Auriga drives around 8:30 a.m. The driver was not taken to hospital for treatment, they said.

Ottawa police confirmed a small fire on the bus, but said it was not of a criminal nature. Police said OC Transpo is investigating the incident.

There was "a defect related to the operator's seat," according to a statement from Ottawa's transit service delivery director Troy Charter. He didn't elaborate.

Charter said five passengers were on board the bus at the time. He confirmed an OC Transpo internal review is underway.

There were no other injuries in the incident, which occurred about 10 kilometres south of Ottawa's downtown core, near where Hunt Club Road crosses the Rideau River.

    With files from Joseph Tunney

    now