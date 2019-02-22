OC Transpo retiring Route 269

The city is retiring the route number of the OC Transpo bus involved in last month's deadly collision at Westboro station.

Route 269 between downtown and the west-end Bridlewood area will become Route 257 later this year.

Three people were killed and 23 were injured when the double-decker bus collided into a platform Jan. 11.

Kanata South Coun. Allan Hubley said some of the relatives of those killed or injured asked for the change.

"It's a symbolic gesture … We're able to do it so I'm happy to be able to fulfil their wish," he said.

He said families have told them it is a small change, but it will help them through the process.

He said the only possible hiccup in the change is when the LRT will open, because that is when OC Transpo is planning to do schedule changes.

City officials expect the consortium building the line to miss its next March 31 deadline.

Hubley said they can wait a few weeks to change the number, but if it will take longer he will ask for it to happen before the Confederation Line is up and running.