Ottawa police give bus crash update

Ottawa police will hold a news conference this afternoon to discuss the progress of their investigation into Friday's fatal crash at Westboro station.

Chief Charles Bordeleau and Staff Sgt. Peter Jupp of the collision investigation unit will speak at 1 p.m. ET.

The officers will talk about "the structure of the investigation, agencies involved and the work of investigators," according to media relations officers.

Three people were killed and 23 injured when a close-to-full Route 269 bus taking downtown passengers to the western suburb of Kanata crashed into the bus shelter.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has said it's willing to assist with the case, but it doesn't have the legal power to take over the investigation.

Brad Hampson, a former collision investigation officer who also knew victim Judy Booth, told CBC on Tuesday he thinks the TSB should investigate major public transit collisions.

"I know [police are] doing a bang-up job, they are experts in their craft and I have full faith they're going to do everything that they can to get to the bottom of how this all occurred," he said.

"Generally in these types of accidents, with the major recommendations that are going to be coming out of them, it might be something that people might want to think about is mandating that [the TSB] be involved in these types of investigations, of course with the lead agency being the local police forces."

Ottawa police media relations said Wednesday they're talking to the TSB about the role it could play in the investigation.