Commuters return to scene of fatal Ottawa bus crash

People are once again riding buses through Ottawa's Westboro transit station after a fatal crash there during the Friday afternoon commute.

Three still-unidentified people were killed when, for reasons so far unknown, a double-decker Route 269 bus crashed into the shelter at the station while heading west from the city's downtown at about 3:50 p.m.

The crash injured 23 other people, many of them seriously.

The cause is under investigation.

Ottawa's bus-only Transitway is open again and so is Scott Street, which runs parallel to the Transitway and took on bus traffic during the temporary closure.

On Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, Transport Canada officials examine the scene where a double-decker OC Transpo bus struck a shelter at the start of the afternoon rush hour on Friday at Westboro station in Ottawa. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The city's fleet of double-decker buses is still in service.

The head of OC Transpo maintained they're safe in response to the concerns of some riders who recall 2013's high-profile fatal crash involving another double-decker bus and a Via Rail train.

Meanwhile, Ottawa's chief medical officer of health said people should pay attention to their mental health in the days and weeks following Friday's crash, and that the city has resources to help anyone struggling with their feelings.