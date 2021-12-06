Draft budget raises most recreation fees, cuts summer camp costs

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe's first budget follows through on his campaign promises to keep a tax increase to 2.5 per cent and freeze OC Transpo fares but falls a little short on his pledge to cut recreation fees for families.

Nearly all fees for recreation and cultural programs, including rentals, are going up in 2023, according to the draft plan. Most fees are set to rise by about two per cent.

The proposed spending plan reduces summer camp registration fees by 10 per cent, costing the city an estimated $640,000 in lost revenue. Sutcliffe's plan also includes $250,000 to make certain targeted drop-in programs free for some users in areas of need.

Sutcliffe's campaign had left the impression the cuts to fees would affect more than just camps — the language of his campaign described reducing fares for children and youth with no mention of camps and estimated the cost of the cuts would be $2 million annually.

Property taxes see a 'modest' increase

On the campaign trail, Sutcliffe promised to increase taxes between two and 2.5 per cent in both 2023 and 2024. In a news release Wednesday, he described the proposed 2.5 per cent tax increase as "modest."

That means an increase of $104 per bill for the average urban home and $85 for rural homes.

Water bills are slated to go up about $38 in urban areas and $10 in rural areas annually, and garbage collection costs are set to increase $12 for curbside pickup and $6 for multi-residential buildings.

Transit fares frozen in 2023

Sutcliffe had promised to freeze fares for one year and this year's draft budget includes that plan.

Under the proposed budget, all transit fares and passes would stay the same price in 2023 as they were in 2022. Regular cash fares in Ottawa are $3.75 per ride and passes are $125.50 per month.