Avoid the Queensway this weekend

A stretch of Highway 417 will be closed this weekend starting at 8 p.m. Thursday until Monday morning to replace the Bronson Avenue overpass.

Eastbound lanes will close from Carling Avenue to Kent Street and westbound lanes will close from Metcalfe Street to Rochester Street.

Lane reductions and ramp closures will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, with the roadway fully closed by 8 p.m., a news release issued by the Ministry of Transportation said.

The highway will reopen Monday at 6 a.m.

Access to these ramps will also close:

O'Connor Street westbound.

Lyon Street westbound (ongoing).

Bronson Avenue westbound.

Maitland Avenue eastbound.

Carling Avenue eastbound.

Parkdale Avenue eastbound.

Detours

The suggested eastbound detour uses Carling Avenue to turn left on Bronson Avenue and then right to continue along Imperial Avenue, Chamberlain Avenue and Isabella Street.

The detour for westbound traffic is shorter, sticking straight to Catherine and Raymond streets to get to the Rochester on ramp.

Drivers can always go further north or south if it works better for where they're starting or ending. Plan ahead and as always, pay attention to local signs and rules.

The Ministry of Transportation will be live streaming the work being done.

Bronson closed for weeks

Bronson Avenue itself will be closed to all traffic between Catherine Street and Imperial Avenue from 8 p.m. on July 6 until the morning of July 27.

The contractors suggest Percy Street to the east as a pedestrian and cyclist detour and Booth or Bank streets for drivers.

The work follows similar bridge replacement projects along the 417 such as the overpasses above Rochester and Booth streets last year. Percy and Preston street overpasses are also up for replacement.