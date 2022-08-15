Avoid Highway 417, downtown roads this weekend

A stretch of Highway 417 through central Ottawa will be closed this weekend starting at 8 p.m. Thursday until Monday morning to replace the Bronson Avenue overpass.

Eastbound lanes will close at Carling Avenue and drivers can't return until Metcalfe Street. Westbound lanes will close at Metcalfe Street and reopen at the Rochester Street ramp.

Lane reductions and ramp closures will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

The highway, which is part of the Trans-Canada Highway, is scheduled to reopen Monday at 6 a.m. There's a livestream of the bridge replacement being planned.

WATCH LIVE | The Bronson Avenue highway overpass gets replaced:

Detours

The suggested eastbound detour uses Carling Avenue to turn left on Bronson Avenue and then right to continue along Imperial Avenue, Chamberlain Avenue and Isabella Street.

The detour for westbound traffic is shorter, sticking straight to Catherine and Raymond streets to get to the Rochester on ramp.

Drivers can always go further north or south if it works better for where they're starting or ending, or make the switch to transit, cycling, walking or another mode of travel to clear road space.

Plan ahead and as always, pay attention to local signs and rules. CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day have regular, live traffic updates on weekdays.

A similar project last summer tied up major roads between the Ottawa River and Hunt Club Road and between Woodroffe Avenue and Riverside Drive.

Bronson closed for weeks

Bronson Avenue itself is closed to all traffic between Catherine Street and Imperial Avenue until the morning of July 27.

The contractors suggest Percy Street to the east as a pedestrian and cyclist detour and Booth or Bank streets for drivers.

The work follows similar bridge replacement projects along the 417 such as the overpasses above Rochester and Booth streets last year.

Percy and Preston street overpasses are also up for replacement. The province's goal to finish this round of bridge replacements is 2025.