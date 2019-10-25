2 injured in Bronson Avenue fire

Two people have been taken to hospital following a major fire on Bronson Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters remain on the scene at 360 Bronson Ave.

One of the two injured people was able to make their own way out of the burning four-plex, while the other had to be rescued by firefighters, according to Ottawa Fire Services. There is no word on their condition.

Bronson Avenue was closed between Somerset Street W. and Gladstone Avenue, but has now been reopened.