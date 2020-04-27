3 people dead after Ottawa house fire

Three adults have died after they were pulled from a burning home in Ottawa's Britannia neighbourhood early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called just before 3 a.m. to a three-storey home on Britannia Road, between Britannia Park and Mud Lake, according to an Ottawa Fire Services news release.

Firefighters were met with heavy fire and smoke conditions as they rescued the three people from the second floor of the home, Deputy fire Chief Paul Hutt said.

A woman in her 80s and two men in their 70s and 40s were later pronounced dead, Ottawa police said.

A family dog also died.

Firefighters called for extra help at about 3:15 a.m. and had the fire under control about half an hour later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by a fire inspector and Ottawa police. The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been notified.