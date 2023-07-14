Body of swimmer who disappeared at Britannia Beach recovered

Ottawa police say they have recovered the body of a swimmer who disappeared on Wednesday at Britannia Beach.

In a Twitter post issued at about 12:30 a.m. Friday, police said their thoughts are with the swimmer's family and friends.

It was unclear when the body was found. Thursday's search had been suspended because of the severe, tornado-producing storms that passed through the region.

On Wednesday, emergency crews were called to the beach on the Ottawa River west of the downtown core at about 7:10 p.m. for reports of a 21-year-old man who had disappeared in the water.

An Ottawa Fire Services water rescue crew was dispatched, followed by the police's marine, dive and trails unit.

The disappearance of the 21-year-old happened at almost exactly the same time of day as a call on Sunday about a 17-year-old girl who had disappeared in the water near Britannia Beach.

She was later found in the river and was taken to hospital in critical condition. There has been no further update on her condition.

Ottawa's city beaches, which also include Mooney's Bay and Petrie Island, are supervised from 12 to 7 p.m. during the swimming season.