Police search for missing swimmer at Britannia Beach

Ottawa police say they are looking for the second missing swimmer reported this week at Britannia Beach.

Police said in a series of tweets from its duty inspector account Wednesday that emergency crews were called to the beach on the Ottawa River west of the downtown core at about 7:10 p.m. They had received reports of a missing swimmer.

An Ottawa Fire Services water rescue crew was dispatched, followed by the police's marine, dive and trails unit, which searches for missing people.

On Thursday morning, police said in a news release that the call was about a 21-year-old man who had disappeared under the water. The search lasted until 3 a.m. Thursday and was set to resume, they said.

Wednesday's call about the missing 21-year-old came in at almost exactly the same time as a call on Sunday about a 17-year-old girl who had disappeared in the water near Britannia Beach.

She was later found in the river, and was taken to hospital in critical condition. There has been no further update on her condition.

Ottawa's city beaches, which also include Mooney's Bay and Petrie Island, are supervised from 12 to 7 p.m. during the swimming season.