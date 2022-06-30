Noisy bridge forcing bus detours through Westboro

A noisy bridge is forcing OC Transpo to abandon a Transitway detour in Westboro and instead funnel buses down Richmond Road.

The temporary Bailey bridge, located at the north end of Roosevelt Avenue on the Scott Street extension, was meant to carry bus traffic from Westboro to Dominion stations during Stage 2 LRT construction. It opened Sunday morning.

In a blog post Thursday, Coun. Jeff Leiper said he was on the first bus to cross that bridge and immediately noticed "significant noise ... particularly when [buses] pass over the lip separating the bridge's span from the roadway."

The temporary Bailey bridge created a jarring noise when buses crossed it, according to the area's councillor. (Jen Beard/CBC)

Leiper said on Monday morning, both he and residents reached out to the LRT team "to alert them to the very jarring noise being produced," and said his office has remained "in frequent contact" over the past several days.

"The neighbourhood cannot be asked to tolerate this for the several years construction will take, and I fully support the decision to implement the detour away from the bridge," he said.

The decision to reroute the buses was made Wednesday evening, Leiper said.

It's not known how long the detour will remain in place, nor what solutions are available, Leiper said.

"It will likely be several days before I can begin communicating answers. In the meantime, however, adjacent neighbours will be able to sleep."

Quick fix 'critical'

For now, westbound buses will turn from Scott onto Churchill Avenue, then onto Richmond. Eastbound buses will do the opposite.

"We'll only know what the effect of adding buses back into the mix will have," Leiper said. "Based on my observations Wednesday afternoon, PM peak traffic is moving well now, and I hope the effect of adding buses staggered by the Churchill light won't have too great an impact, but time will tell.

The westbound Scott Street extension is now closed at Churchill Avenue. (Jen Beard/CBC)

Because the detour will bypass Dominion station, Leiper has asked OC Transpo to maintain some service at Richmond and Roosevelt.

Leiper warned that diverting buses "isn't going to be sustainable for the duration of LRT construction," and said it's "critical" that the bridge problem be addressed as quickly as possible.