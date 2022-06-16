Remains found Saturday identified as those of Ottawa man missing since October

The remains of an Ottawa man missing since October have been identified, police said in a news release issued Thursday.

On Wednesday, police determined the remains were those of Brett O'Grady.

O'Grady was a Shopify executive and his disappearance sparked a massive search effort in the fall.

The emergency services unit, the marine, dive and trails unit and a police drone all took part in the search, along with volunteers.

Then on Saturday, eight months later, police responded to a call about human remains located in the water "in the area of Sir George Étienne Cartier Parkway and C.H. Airport-Marina Road," around 5 p.m.

The marine, dive and trails unit, as well as the coroner, were at the scene. Police and the coroner later concluded there was no foul play, according to the news release.