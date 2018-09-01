Ontario Provincial Police say they will resume searching Sunday for an 11-year-old Ottawa boy who failed to resurface when the boat he was in capsized in the St. Lawrence River.

Leeds County OPP were called to the river west of Rockport, Ont., at around 4 p.m. Saturday after getting reports that five people had been thrown into the water.

Four people were rescued, but the boy could not be found, OPP said Saturday night.

The boy had been vacationing with his family, police said.

Alcohol not to blame

The rescue coordination centre at CFB Trenton, the Canadian Coast Guard and the Leeds and Thousand Islands Fire Department also responded the call, OPP said. So did RCMP members who were nearby and members of the public.

The search is expected to resume Sunday morning with help from the OPP's underwater search and recovery unit.

Alcohol was not a factor, police said.

Rockport is approximately 150 kilometres south of Ottawa.