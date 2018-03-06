Grenade scare sparked shelter evacuation

Explosives specialists removed an object resembling a hand grenade from a ByWard Market homeless shelter on the weekend, Ottawa police confirmed Thursday.

Police were called to the Salvation Army's Ottawa Booth Centre on George Street at 6:25 p.m. Saturday.

The building had to be evacuated while the chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive unit, or CBRNE, removed the object.

Ottawa police block off the area near the Salvation Army's Booth Centre shelter on Nov. 2 after someone reported seeing a grenade. It was later determined the device was not a real explosive. (Jérémie Bergeron/Radio-Canada)

Not a live grenade

Ottawa Police Service spokesperson Carole Lavingne said they quickly determined it was not a real grenade. Occupants were allowed to return at 7:47 p.m.

No charges have been laid.

A spokesperson for the Salvation Army said the charity is cooperating with the police investigation.

"The safety of our staff and those that we serve is always of the utmost importance," Rob Kerr wrote in an email to CBC.

Ottawa police are asking anyone with information to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5166.