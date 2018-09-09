September reads bookmark summer's end

Two Ottawa book lovers say their favourite back-to-school reads this year focus on women's voices, some close to home and others far away.

Sean Wilson of the Ottawa International Writers Festival and Ann Archer of the Ottawa Public Library shared their four September favourites with CBC Radio's All In A Day Tuesday.

The books delve into themes of feminism, family and growing up.

September's here and that means we've got four new books for you to check out this month. From Elizabeth Hay's personal journey caring for her parents, to Deborah Levy's living memoir and feminist manifesto, our monthly book panel drops by with their suggestions for September. 15:17

Here are the four titles the book lovers recommended to Ottawa readers:

All things consoled: A daughter's memoir by Elizabeth Hay

In her recent memoir, award-winning author Elizabeth Hay writes about caring for her elderly parents.

She writes about the challenge of overcoming the resentment she felt toward her parents because of her difficult upbringing, while at the same time attempting to care for them compassionately at the end of their lives.

Her father is described as a proud school teacher with an explosive temper, and her mother is described as an artist who is "superlatively frugal."

"What makes this so beautiful to read is that Elizabeth Hay... pulls no punches and she is brutal with herself," Wilson told All In A Day. "She is more brutal with herself than she is with her parents or her siblings."

When her parents move into a seniors' residence in Ottawa, Hay transitions from daughter to guardian and caregiver. During this period, she learns more about her parents and the complex, every-changing reality of who they are as they age.

"This is something that happens [that is becoming] more and more important to us as [we] live in an aging society," Wilson said.

"There is so much written about… how to be a good parent but there is very little written about how to parent your parents, how to take care of them."

The Saturday Night Ghost Club by Craig Davidson

This novel tells the story of neurosurgeon Jake Baker, who's looking back at his memories growing up in Niagara Falls, Ont., during the 1980s.

At 12 years old, Baker spends much of his time with his eccentric uncle, who has an obsession with outlandish conspiracy theories and the town's mythology.

In the book, his uncle invites Baker to join the Saturday Night Ghost Club. At first it seems like a light-hearted project to investigate some of the town's stories, but Baker soon learns his uncle's fascination with the chilling legends springs from secrets in his own past.

"He brings you inside the mind of a child as they are discovering the world without ever [being] condescending," Wilson said.

"So the child is fully believable, he's a fully realized character, but you as a reader know a little but more about the world than he knows."

The book is filled with the supernatural and ghost stories, but really it's about a boy coming of age, Wilson said.

The Cost of Living by Deborah Levy

This book is the second instalment in Deborah Levy's "living autobiography" on writing and womanhood.

In her memoir, she reflects on the dissolution of her marriage at the age of 50 and the death of her mother, which both happened within one year.

"She explores the [unreeling] of a home and the re-crafting of a life," Archer said. "There's an awful lot to appreciate here — the feminist philosophy and the personal stories — she just makes you want to dig deeper."

Archer shared some of the book's most powerful with All In A Day.

"When I was around fifty and my life was supposed to be slowing down, becoming more stable and predictable, life became faster, unstable, unpredictable," Levy wrote of her tumultuous year.

About love and marriage she writes: "I will never stop grieving for my long-held wish for enduring love that does not reduce its major players to something less than they are."

The Occasional Virgin by Hanan al-Shaykh

​In this book, Hanan al-Shaykh writes about two friends who were both raised in Lebanon but come from different religious backgrounds. It delves into their journeys to find themselves, both professionally and personally.

The book is set in the Italian Riviera, where the two friends, Yvonne and Huda, reunite 20 years after fleeing the conflict in Lebanon.

Huda is a successful theatre director in Toronto, while Yvonne works at an advertising firm in London, England. Both are looking for love, romance and fulfilment.

Their stories somewhat mirror al-Shaykh's, a novelist and playwright who fled Lebanon when civil war broke out in 1975.

"She is a renowned writer from Lebanon in Arabic literature," Archer said. "There's a magic realism in the language she imparts… and also this theatrical quality she brings to her writing."