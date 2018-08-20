Boa constrictor lost in Westboro found safe

A boa constrictor that went missing in Westboro has been found and it turns out he didn't get very far.

Karen Genge, reported her 1.5-metre boa constrictor named Murphy missing on August 10.

Genge said she thought he had slithered out the door while briefly out of his enclosure, but it turns out that wasn't the case.

"He was actually in my basement somewhere," she said. "He was fine, cold but fine."

Genge said she is having some renovations done and the sounds and vibrations drove Murphy out from wherever he was hiding in the basement.

While the thought of a missing boa constrictor made some people nervous, Genge and reptile experts said he posed no danger to humans.

She offered a $300 reward for anyone who found him and Genge said she was really pleased so many people tried to help.

"I am really pleased that so many people searched for him," she said.

Ottawa Bylaw Services was also involved in the search. There are rules around what snakes can be kept inside city limits. When Murphy was first reported missing, bylaw staff said they would have to see him to know whether he was permitted.