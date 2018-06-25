Skip to Main Content
Music festival organizers awaiting OK to move 'bluesnest'
New

Organizers of Ottawa Bluesfest are awaiting the go-ahead to move a bird's nest that's caused a real flap during the festival's setup.

Protected killdeer nesting where Bluesfest main stage construction due to start Tuesday

A killdeer protects its eggs in the middle of a cobblestone path near the Canadian War Museum. The bird's nest is occupying the site of the future Bluesfest main stage. (Simon Lasalle/CBC)

A killdeer is nesting where the upcoming music festival's main stage is supposed to go, with construction set to begin Tuesday. There are four unhatched eggs in the nest.

Crews setting up for the annual event had been avoiding the nest, but with the start of the festival just 10 days away organizers are running out of time.

On Monday Bluesfest organizers said they're awaiting Environment Canada's approval to move the nest, either to a wildlife centre or to another part of the festival site.

But Carleton University naturalist Michael Runtz said if the eggs are moved more than a metre the parents will likely abandon them.

Killdeer are relatively plentiful in Canada and are found in both rural and urban areas, Runtz said.

Nevertheless, the birds and their nests are protected under the Migratory Birds Convention Act.

The killdeer population has seen at least a 50 per cent decline since 1970.

