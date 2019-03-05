Bluesfest celebrates 25th year with eclectic lineup

Ottawa's biggest music festival is turning 25 this year, and it's celebrating with The Killers, Eric Church, The Offspring, Buddy Guy and more.

Bluesfest is happening from July 4-14, 2019, once again at LeBreton Flats.

Below is the lineup so far. Other artists are expected to be added to the roster in the weeks and months ahead.

Some of the biggest names:

The Killers

Eric Church

Backstreet Boys

Kygo

Logic

Jessie Reyez

Alexisonfire

Snoop Dogg

Rapper, producer and cannabis entrepreneur Snoop Dogg has been active since the early 1990s.

Kane Brown

The Glorious Sons

CHVRCHES

First Aid Kit

Wu-Tang Clan

The Offspring

Post-hardcore rockers Alexisonfire of St. Catharines, Ont., split up years ago, but released a new single in February and recently performed in Toronto. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

Other acts:

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Buddy Guy

America

Taking Back Sunday

Elle King

Blues legend Buddy Guy. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun Times via AP)

Rodrigo Y Gabriela

Mustard

Lennon Stella

T-Pain

PUP

Colter Wall

Pussy Riot

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot performing in Boise, Idaho, in March 2018. (Otto Kitsinger/Associated Press)

Gone West Feat. Colbie Caillat

Shakey Graves

Murda Beatz

The Sheepdogs

DJ Pauly D

Charlotte Cardin

Canadian singer Charlotte Cardin performs in Bern, Switzerland, in July 2018. (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP)

K'Naan

Matt Andersen

Nao

Little Steven & The Disciples Of Soul

The Psychedelic Furs

Lou Doillon

Guided By Voices

Robert Pollard is the songwriter behind Guided By Voices, a U.S. indie band formed in the early 1980s. (Sled Island)

Pokey LaFarge

Elisapie

Busty and The Bass

James

Leikeli47

The Trews

William Prince

Yungblud

The Dirty Nil

U.S. Girls

U.S. Girls is fronted by Meghan Remy. (CBC Music)

Connan Mockasin

Ashley MacIsaac

Southern Avenue

Sue Foley

Ziggy Alberts

Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar

The Devil Makes Three

Gashi

Francesco Yates

Singer-songwriter Francesco Yates performing at the Canadian Screen Awards in March 2017. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

The Sorority

The Beths

Bad Child

KALLITECHNIS

Brandon "Taz" Niederauer

Cartel Madras

This Is The Kit

Sugaray Rayford

Steve Poltz

Dawn Tyler Watson

Montreal's Kallitechnis. (CBC Arts)

Yonatan Gat & The Eastern Medicine Singers

Justin Saladino

Anthony Geraci

Crook The Kid

AJ Ghent

The Proven Ones

David Vest

Little Walter Tribute

Acts from closer to home:

Abby Stewart (Kingston, Ont.)

Abigail Lapell (Toronto)

After Funk (Toronto)

Area Resident (Ottawa)​

BlakDenim (Ottawa)

Ottawa's BlakDenim. (Facebook)

Brea Lawrenson (Ottawa Valley)

Children of Indigo (Ottawa)

Del Hartley (Toronto)

Durham County Poets (Ormstown, Que.)

Ellie Gadzos (Ottawa)

Future States (Ottawa/Montreal)

Future States feature members from Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Ont., and Whitehorse. (futurestatesband.com)

Gabrielle Goulet (Bourget, Ont.)

GARÇONS (Ottawa)

Gavin McLeod (Milton, Ont.)

HOROJO Trio (Ottawa)

Ikirezi (Ottawa)

Kelly Sloan (Ottawa Valley)

Kelly Sloan hails from the Ottawa Valley. (Rick Hererra)

Kyle Ivan (Ottawa)

Loon Choir (Ottawa)

Marie-Clo (Lefaivre, Ont.)

Melanie Brulée (Toronto)

Mia Kelly (Ottawa)

Mike McKenna Jr. (Nova Scotia)

Moonfruits (Ottawa)

Ottawa band Loon Choir. (Courtesy of the Band)

Moscow Apartment (Toronto)

No Mistakes in Space (Ottawa)

Outside I'm a Giant (Gatineau)

Rebecca Noelle (Ottawa)

Renée Landry (Ottawa)

River City Junction (Cardinal, Ont.)

Ottawa's Rebecca Noelle. (CBC)

Scary Bear Soundtrack (Ottawa)

Silent Winters (Ottawa)

The Kim Pollard Band (Napanee, Ont.)

U.N. Jefferson (Toronto)

Vi (Ottawa)