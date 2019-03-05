Skip to Main Content
Bluesfest celebrates 25th year with eclectic lineup

Bluesfest is ringing in its 25th birthday with The Killers, Eric Church, The Offspring, Buddy Guy and more.

Backstreet Boys, CHVRCHES, Wu-Tang Clan among high-profile acts

CBC News ·
Brandon Flowers of The Killers, centre, performs alongside fellow band members Mark Stoermer, left, and Dave Keuning at Coachella in April 2009. (Chris Pizzello/Associated Press)

Ottawa's biggest music festival is turning 25 this year, and it's celebrating with The Killers, Eric Church, The Offspring, Buddy Guy and more.

Bluesfest is happening from July 4-14, 2019, once again at LeBreton Flats.

Below is the lineup so far. Other artists are expected to be added to the roster in the weeks and months ahead.

Some of the biggest names:

  • The Killers
  • Eric Church
  • Backstreet Boys
  • Kygo
  • Logic
  • Jessie Reyez
  • Alexisonfire
  • Snoop Dogg
Rapper, producer and cannabis entrepreneur Snoop Dogg has been active since the early 1990s.
  • Kane Brown
  • The Glorious Sons
  • CHVRCHES
  • First Aid Kit
  • Wu-Tang Clan
  • The Offspring
Post-hardcore rockers Alexisonfire of St. Catharines, Ont., split up years ago, but released a new single in February and recently performed in Toronto. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

Other acts:

  • Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
  • Buddy Guy
  • America
  • Taking Back Sunday
  • Elle King
Blues legend Buddy Guy. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun Times via AP)
  • Rodrigo Y Gabriela
  • Mustard
  • Lennon Stella
  • T-Pain
  • PUP
  • Colter Wall
  • Pussy Riot
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot performing in Boise, Idaho, in March 2018. (Otto Kitsinger/Associated Press)
  • Gone West Feat. Colbie Caillat
  • Shakey Graves
  • Murda Beatz
  • The Sheepdogs
  • DJ Pauly D
  • Charlotte Cardin
Canadian singer Charlotte Cardin performs in Bern, Switzerland, in July 2018. (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP)
  • K'Naan
  • Matt Andersen
  • Nao
  • Little Steven & The Disciples Of Soul
  • The Psychedelic Furs
  • Lou Doillon
  • Guided By Voices
Robert Pollard is the songwriter behind Guided By Voices, a U.S. indie band formed in the early 1980s. (Sled Island)
  • Pokey LaFarge
  • Elisapie
  • Busty and The Bass
  • James
  • Leikeli47
  • The Trews
  • William Prince
  • Yungblud
  • The Dirty Nil
  • U.S. Girls
U.S. Girls is fronted by Meghan Remy. (CBC Music)

  • Connan Mockasin
  • Ashley MacIsaac
  • Southern Avenue
  • Sue Foley
  • Ziggy Alberts
  • Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar
  • The Devil Makes Three
  • Gashi
  • Francesco Yates
Singer-songwriter Francesco Yates performing at the Canadian Screen Awards in March 2017. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)
  • The Sorority
  • The Beths
  • Bad Child
  • KALLITECHNIS
  • Brandon "Taz" Niederauer
  • Cartel Madras
  • This Is The Kit
  • Sugaray Rayford
  • Steve Poltz
  • Dawn Tyler Watson
Montreal's Kallitechnis. (CBC Arts)
  • Yonatan Gat & The Eastern Medicine Singers
  • Justin Saladino
  • Anthony Geraci
  • Crook The Kid
  • AJ Ghent
  • The Proven Ones
  • David Vest
  • Little Walter Tribute

Acts from closer to home:

  • Abby Stewart (Kingston, Ont.)
  • Abigail Lapell (Toronto)
  • After Funk (Toronto)
  • Area Resident (Ottawa)​
  • BlakDenim (Ottawa)
Ottawa's BlakDenim. (Facebook)
  • Brea Lawrenson (Ottawa Valley)
  • Children of Indigo (Ottawa)
  • Del Hartley (Toronto)
  • Durham County Poets (Ormstown, Que.)
  • Ellie Gadzos (Ottawa)
  • Future States (Ottawa/Montreal)
Future States feature members from Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Ont., and Whitehorse. (futurestatesband.com)
  • Gabrielle Goulet (Bourget, Ont.)
  • GARÇONS (Ottawa)
  • Gavin McLeod (Milton, Ont.)
  • HOROJO Trio (Ottawa)
  • Ikirezi (Ottawa)
  • Kelly Sloan (Ottawa Valley)
Kelly Sloan hails from the Ottawa Valley. (Rick Hererra)
  • Kyle Ivan (Ottawa)
  • Loon Choir (Ottawa)
  • Marie-Clo (Lefaivre, Ont.)
  • Melanie Brulée (Toronto)
  • Mia Kelly (Ottawa)
  • Mike McKenna Jr. (Nova Scotia)
  • Moonfruits (Ottawa)
Ottawa band Loon Choir. (Courtesy of the Band)
  • Moscow Apartment (Toronto)
  • No Mistakes in Space (Ottawa)
  • Outside I'm a Giant (Gatineau)
  • Rebecca Noelle (Ottawa)
  • Renée Landry (Ottawa)
  • River City Junction (Cardinal, Ont.)
Ottawa's Rebecca Noelle. (CBC)
  • Scary Bear Soundtrack (Ottawa)
  • Silent Winters (Ottawa)
  • The Kim Pollard Band (Napanee, Ont.)
  • U.N. Jefferson (Toronto)
  • Vi (Ottawa)
Synth pop duo Scary Bear Soundtrack. (Submitted by Denise Lebleu)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

