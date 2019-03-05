New
Bluesfest celebrates 25th year with eclectic lineup
Bluesfest is ringing in its 25th birthday with The Killers, Eric Church, The Offspring, Buddy Guy and more.
Backstreet Boys, CHVRCHES, Wu-Tang Clan among high-profile acts
Ottawa's biggest music festival is turning 25 this year, and it's celebrating with The Killers, Eric Church, The Offspring, Buddy Guy and more.
Bluesfest is happening from July 4-14, 2019, once again at LeBreton Flats.
Below is the lineup so far. Other artists are expected to be added to the roster in the weeks and months ahead.
Some of the biggest names:
- The Killers
- Eric Church
- Backstreet Boys
- Kygo
- Logic
- Jessie Reyez
- Alexisonfire
- Snoop Dogg
- Kane Brown
- The Glorious Sons
- CHVRCHES
- First Aid Kit
- Wu-Tang Clan
- The Offspring
Other acts:
- Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
- Buddy Guy
- America
- Taking Back Sunday
- Elle King
- Rodrigo Y Gabriela
- Mustard
- Lennon Stella
- T-Pain
- PUP
- Colter Wall
- Pussy Riot
- Gone West Feat. Colbie Caillat
- Shakey Graves
- Murda Beatz
- The Sheepdogs
- DJ Pauly D
- Charlotte Cardin
- K'Naan
- Matt Andersen
- Nao
- Little Steven & The Disciples Of Soul
- The Psychedelic Furs
- Lou Doillon
- Guided By Voices
- Pokey LaFarge
- Elisapie
- Busty and The Bass
- James
- Leikeli47
- The Trews
- William Prince
- Yungblud
- The Dirty Nil
- U.S. Girls
- Connan Mockasin
- Ashley MacIsaac
- Southern Avenue
- Sue Foley
- Ziggy Alberts
- Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar
- The Devil Makes Three
- Gashi
- Francesco Yates
- The Sorority
- The Beths
- Bad Child
- KALLITECHNIS
- Brandon "Taz" Niederauer
- Cartel Madras
- This Is The Kit
- Sugaray Rayford
- Steve Poltz
- Dawn Tyler Watson
- Yonatan Gat & The Eastern Medicine Singers
- Justin Saladino
- Anthony Geraci
- Crook The Kid
- AJ Ghent
- The Proven Ones
- David Vest
- Little Walter Tribute
Acts from closer to home:
- Abby Stewart (Kingston, Ont.)
- Abigail Lapell (Toronto)
- After Funk (Toronto)
- Area Resident (Ottawa)
- BlakDenim (Ottawa)
- Brea Lawrenson (Ottawa Valley)
- Children of Indigo (Ottawa)
- Del Hartley (Toronto)
- Durham County Poets (Ormstown, Que.)
- Ellie Gadzos (Ottawa)
- Future States (Ottawa/Montreal)
- Gabrielle Goulet (Bourget, Ont.)
- GARÇONS (Ottawa)
- Gavin McLeod (Milton, Ont.)
- HOROJO Trio (Ottawa)
- Ikirezi (Ottawa)
- Kelly Sloan (Ottawa Valley)
- Kyle Ivan (Ottawa)
- Loon Choir (Ottawa)
- Marie-Clo (Lefaivre, Ont.)
- Melanie Brulée (Toronto)
- Mia Kelly (Ottawa)
- Mike McKenna Jr. (Nova Scotia)
- Moonfruits (Ottawa)
- Moscow Apartment (Toronto)
- No Mistakes in Space (Ottawa)
- Outside I'm a Giant (Gatineau)
- Rebecca Noelle (Ottawa)
- Renée Landry (Ottawa)
- River City Junction (Cardinal, Ont.)
- Scary Bear Soundtrack (Ottawa)
- Silent Winters (Ottawa)
- The Kim Pollard Band (Napanee, Ont.)
- U.N. Jefferson (Toronto)
- Vi (Ottawa)
