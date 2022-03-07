Alanis Morissette, Rage Against The Machine to headline Bluesfest 2022
Other performers include Sarah McLachlan, Marshmello, The National, Cypress Hill
Third time's a charm? Ottawa Bluesfest certainly hopes so.
The lineup for the 2022 edition of the festival is out, and Alanis Morissette and Rage Against The Machine are once again set to headline after COVID-19 shuttered the event in 2020 and 2021.
This year's festival is scheduled July 7-17 in its pre-pandemic home at LeBreton Flats Park, next to the Canadian War Museum.
Other top acts include electronic producer/DJ Marshmello, country singer Luke Combs, 2018 Polaris Prize-winner Jeremy Dutcher, post-hardcore rockers Alexisonfire and '90s throwbacks including Sarah McLachlan, Cypress Hill and Crash Test Dummies.
"We're happy to finally be able to roll out a fantastic lineup of live acts that will reward the collective patience of so many music fans," Bluesfest executive/artistic director Mark Monahan was quoted saying in a news release.
"This year's festival will launch a new beginning for the live music industry in Ottawa."
In 2021, the team behind Bluesfest and CityFolk hosted smaller versions of the two festivals for fully-vaccinated patrons at Lansdowne Park, featuring Canadian groups only.
Bluesfest spokesperson Joe Reilly said the success of those all-Canadian lineups demonstrated enough appetite for Canadian music to keep that trend going this year.
Tickets go on sale beginning March 9.
Check out the detailed lineup below.
July 7
- Alanna Sterling
- Alessia Cara
- Angelique Francis Band
- Bombino
- Dean Lewis
- Jessia
- JoJo Worthington
- Ocean Alley
- Sarah McLachlan
- Vanessa Collier
July 8
- Amanda Lowe
- Jack Johnson
- Jeremy Dutcher
- Lia
- Mack & Ben
- Tami Neilson
- Tash Sultana
- The New Pornographers
- The Texas Horns
July 9
- Anders Drerup Band
- Anthony Geraci Band
- Colin James
- Emilie Steele & The Deal
- Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
- Gavin McLeod
- Luke Combs
- The Revivalists
July 10
- Alanis Morissette
- Étoile Noire
- Garbage
- Josephine Leone
- MacKenzie Porter
- Murray Kinsley & Wicked Grin
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Renée Landry
- Sophia Radisch
- Sue Foley
July 12
- Crown Lands
- Emma Armstrong ft. A Short Walk To Pluto
- Frase
- Jontavious Willis
- Lyle Odjick & The Northern Steam
- Marshmello
- Michael Franti & Spearhead
- SAINt JHN
- Three Days Grace
July 13
- Alexisonfire
- Charlie Cunningham
- Chicano Batman
- JP Saxe
- Mia Kelly
- Millencolin
- Mischa
- Nikki Hill
- Raul Midón
- Sum 41
- Vicki Brittle
July 14
- Braden Foulkes
- Crash Test Dummies
- Gentlemen Of The Woods
- Janette King
- Lucy Dacus
- Luke Bryan
- Matthew Chaffey
- Sacha
- The Tea Party
- Wide Mouth Mason
July 15
- Jessica Pearson & The East Wind
- Milky Chance
- Okies
- Rage Against The Machine
- Run The Jewels
- Tal Wilkenfeld
- The Commotions
- The Day Dreamers
July 16
- Big Zee
- cleopatrick
- Cooper Brothers Southern Rock All-Star Revue
- Crystal Shawanda
- Cypress Hill
- Grandson
- Lia Kloud
- Slack Bridges
- TLC
- Sly High
July 17
- Aysanabee
- Bonnie Doon
- Jon Rivera
- OK Naledi
- The Beaches
- The National