Alanis Morissette, Rage Against The Machine to headline Bluesfest 2022

Third time's a charm? Ottawa Bluesfest certainly hopes so.

The lineup for the 2022 edition of the festival is out, and Alanis Morissette and Rage Against The Machine are once again set to headline after COVID-19 shuttered the event in 2020 and 2021.

This year's festival is scheduled July 7-17 in its pre-pandemic home at LeBreton Flats Park, next to the Canadian War Museum.

Other top acts include electronic producer/DJ Marshmello, country singer Luke Combs, 2018 Polaris Prize-winner Jeremy Dutcher, post-hardcore rockers Alexisonfire and '90s throwbacks including Sarah McLachlan, Cypress Hill and Crash Test Dummies.

Jeremy Dutcher won the 2018 Polaris Prize and 2019 Indigenous Album of the Year Juno award for his debut album Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa. He's set to play Bluesfest July 8. (Logan Perley/CBC)

"We're happy to finally be able to roll out a fantastic lineup of live acts that will reward the collective patience of so many music fans," Bluesfest executive/artistic director Mark Monahan was quoted saying in a news release.

"This year's festival will launch a new beginning for the live music industry in Ottawa."

In 2021, the team behind Bluesfest and CityFolk hosted smaller versions of the two festivals for fully-vaccinated patrons at Lansdowne Park, featuring Canadian groups only.

Bluesfest spokesperson Joe Reilly said the success of those all-Canadian lineups demonstrated enough appetite for Canadian music to keep that trend going this year.

Tickets go on sale beginning March 9.

Check out the detailed lineup below.

Rappers Sen Dog, left, and B-Real of Cypress Hill perform in Germany in 2010. The California rappers are scheduled to play Bluesfest July 16. (Hermann J. Knippertz/The Associated Press)

July 7

Alanna Sterling

Alessia Cara

Angelique Francis Band

Bombino

Dean Lewis

Jessia

JoJo Worthington

Ocean Alley

Sarah McLachlan

Vanessa Collier

July 8

Amanda Lowe

Jack Johnson

Jeremy Dutcher

Lia

Mack & Ben

Tami Neilson

Tash Sultana

The New Pornographers

The Texas Horns

July 9

Anders Drerup Band

Anthony Geraci Band

Colin James

Emilie Steele & The Deal

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Gavin McLeod

Luke Combs

The Revivalists

July 10

Alanis Morissette

Étoile Noire

Garbage

Josephine Leone

MacKenzie Porter

Murray Kinsley & Wicked Grin

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Renée Landry

Sophia Radisch

Sue Foley

July 12

Crown Lands

Emma Armstrong ft. A Short Walk To Pluto

Frase

Jontavious Willis

Lyle Odjick & The Northern Steam

Marshmello

Michael Franti & Spearhead

SAINt JHN

Three Days Grace

July 13

Alexisonfire

Charlie Cunningham

Chicano Batman

JP Saxe

Mia Kelly

Millencolin

Mischa

Nikki Hill

Raul Midón

Sum 41

Vicki Brittle

July 14

Braden Foulkes

Crash Test Dummies

Gentlemen Of The Woods

Janette King

Lucy Dacus

Luke Bryan

Matthew Chaffey

Sacha

The Tea Party

Wide Mouth Mason

July 15

Jessica Pearson & The East Wind

Milky Chance

Okies

Rage Against The Machine

Run The Jewels

Tal Wilkenfeld

The Commotions

The Day Dreamers

July 16

Big Zee

cleopatrick

Cooper Brothers Southern Rock All-Star Revue

Crystal Shawanda

Cypress Hill

Grandson

Lia Kloud

Slack Bridges

TLC

Sly High

July 17