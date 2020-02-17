Skip to Main Content
Ottawa Bluesfest 2020 brings Alanis Morissette home
Ottawa's biggest musical event has announced its lineup and one of the city's biggest musical names is on the bill.

blink-182, Boyz II Men also playing LeBreton Flats in July

CBC News ·
Alanis Morissette performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in New Orleans. She'll play the first Sunday night of Bluesfest 2020 in Ottawa. (Amy Harris/Associated Press)

Alanis Morissette has added LeBreton Flats to her world tour on July 12, marking 25 years since the release of her landmark album Jagged Little Pill.

She joins blink-182 and Tash Sultana July 15, Boyz II Men July 18, The National, Daniel Caesar, Garbage and more between July 9 to July 19.

Acts previously announced include Rage Against the Machine July 17, Jack Johnson July 14 and Marshmello and Lil Tecca July 16.

Mark Hoppus, left, and Travis Barker of Blink-182 perform Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Associated Press)

Full festival passes are available Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. until midnight, then all tickets (including day passes and three- and five-packs) go on sale Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.

The festival's organizers ask people to stay tuned to the Bluesfest website to hear when more acts and set times are announced.

From left: Shawn Stockman, Nathan Morris and Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men perform at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Mark Humphrey/Associated Press)

The lineup so far: 

  • Rage Against The Machine
  • Jack Johnson 
  • Marshmello
  • Alanis Morissette 
  • Blink-182
  • Daniel Caesar
  • King Crimson
  • The National
  • Boyz II Men
  • Blue Rodeo 
  • Dean Lewis
  • Vance Joy 
  • Lil Tecca
Daniel Caesar holds up his Juno award for R and B Soul Recording of the Year at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Sunday, March, 25, 2018. Caesar is performing at the 2020 Junos and has two nominations. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)
  • Tash Sultana
  • Billy Talent
  • Garbage
  • 6LACK
  • Saints and Sinners Tour (Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party)
  • Ali Gatie 
  • Nelly
  • July Talk
  • Jade Bird
  • Charlotte Day Wilson
  • Dashboard Confessional
  • Travis Tritt
  • Patrick Watson
Country music star Travis Tritt performs an acoustic concert in the Ohrstrom Bryant Theater at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va. Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star/Associated Press)
  • Sharon Van Etten
  • Cash Cash 
  • DJ Shadow
  • The New Pornographers
  • Cat Power
  • Grandson
  • Brandy Clark
  • Deltron 3030 
  • Arrested Development 
  • The Barr Brothers
  • Jeremy Dutcher
Jeremy Dutcher won the 2018 Polaris Prize and 2019 Indigenous Album of the Year Juno award for his album Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa. (Logan Perley/CBC)
  • Protoje
  • DUCKWRTH
  • Nahko and Medicine For The People
  • Matt Maeson
  • Joan Osborne
  • Barns Courtney
  • Turkuaz with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew
  • Remain In Light Turns 40
  • Leif Vollebekk 
  • The Cinematic Orchestra
  • Charlie Cunningham
  • The Dip 
  • Wishbone Ash
  • Ezra Furman 
  • Durand Jones and The Indications
  • Haviah Mighty
Toronto rapper Haviah Mighty was crowned the winner of the 2019 Polaris Music Prize at a live gala event on Monday, Sept. 16. (Dustin Rabin)
  • Southern Avenue
  • Jontavious Willis
  • Ocean Alley
  • The Turbans
  • NOBRO
  • Vanessa Collier
  • Crown Lands 
  • Crystal Shawanda
  • Fémina
  • Lloyd Spiegel
  • Marco Benevento
  • Michelle Hopkins
  • Jessica Mitchell
Marshmello performs at Y100's Jingle Ball at BB&T Center on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (Amy Harris/Associated Press)
  • Dwayne Dopsie and The Zydeco Hellraisers
  • The Cooper Brothers Southern Rock All-Star Revue
  • Albert Castiglia
  • Mike Zito 
  • The Texas Horns
  • Johnny Shay
  • Red Young
Zack de la Rocha, right, and Tim Commerford of the band Rage Against the Machine perform during their headlining set at the "L.A. Rising" concert at the Los Angeles Coliseum, Saturday, July 30, 2011, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Associated Press)
  • Alanna Sterling
  • Amanda Lowe
  • Angelique Francis Band
  • Big Zee
  • Braden Foulkes
  • Étoile Noire
  • FRASE
  • Gavin McLeod
  • Gentlemen of the Woods
  • Jessica Pearson and the East Wind
  • JT Soul
  • Kimberly Sunstrum
  • Lia Kloud
  • Lora Bidner
  • Lyle Odjick & The Northern Steam
  • Mack & Ben
  • Mischa
  • Miss Emily
  • Murray Kinsley & Wicked Grin
  • Renée Landry
  • Sly High
  • Sophia Radisch
  • The Commotions

The Tony D Band hosts a blues revue the first weekend of the festival and The Split does the same July 16, 17 and 18.

