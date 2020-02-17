Ottawa Bluesfest 2020 brings Alanis Morissette home
blink-182, Boyz II Men also playing LeBreton Flats in July
Ottawa's biggest musical event has announced its lineup and one of the city's biggest musical names is on the bill.
Alanis Morissette has added LeBreton Flats to her world tour on July 12, marking 25 years since the release of her landmark album Jagged Little Pill.
She joins blink-182 and Tash Sultana July 15, Boyz II Men July 18, The National, Daniel Caesar, Garbage and more between July 9 to July 19.
Acts previously announced include Rage Against the Machine July 17, Jack Johnson July 14 and Marshmello and Lil Tecca July 16.
Full festival passes are available Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. until midnight, then all tickets (including day passes and three- and five-packs) go on sale Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.
The festival's organizers ask people to stay tuned to the Bluesfest website to hear when more acts and set times are announced.
The lineup so far:
- Rage Against The Machine
- Jack Johnson
- Marshmello
- Alanis Morissette
- Blink-182
- Daniel Caesar
- King Crimson
- The National
- Boyz II Men
- Blue Rodeo
- Dean Lewis
- Vance Joy
- Lil Tecca
- Tash Sultana
- Billy Talent
- Garbage
- 6LACK
- Saints and Sinners Tour (Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party)
- Ali Gatie
- Nelly
- July Talk
- Jade Bird
- Charlotte Day Wilson
- Dashboard Confessional
- Travis Tritt
- Patrick Watson
- Sharon Van Etten
- Cash Cash
- DJ Shadow
- The New Pornographers
- Cat Power
- Grandson
- Brandy Clark
- Deltron 3030
- Arrested Development
- The Barr Brothers
- Jeremy Dutcher
- Protoje
- DUCKWRTH
- Nahko and Medicine For The People
- Matt Maeson
- Joan Osborne
- Barns Courtney
- Turkuaz with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew
- Remain In Light Turns 40
- Leif Vollebekk
- The Cinematic Orchestra
- Charlie Cunningham
- The Dip
- Wishbone Ash
- Ezra Furman
- Durand Jones and The Indications
- Haviah Mighty
- Southern Avenue
- Jontavious Willis
- Ocean Alley
- The Turbans
- NOBRO
- Vanessa Collier
- Crown Lands
- Crystal Shawanda
- Fémina
- Lloyd Spiegel
- Marco Benevento
- Michelle Hopkins
- Jessica Mitchell
- Dwayne Dopsie and The Zydeco Hellraisers
- The Cooper Brothers Southern Rock All-Star Revue
- Albert Castiglia
- Mike Zito
- The Texas Horns
- Johnny Shay
- Red Young
- Alanna Sterling
- Amanda Lowe
- Angelique Francis Band
- Big Zee
- Braden Foulkes
- Étoile Noire
- FRASE
- Gavin McLeod
- Gentlemen of the Woods
- Jessica Pearson and the East Wind
- JT Soul
- Kimberly Sunstrum
- Lia Kloud
- Lora Bidner
- Lyle Odjick & The Northern Steam
- Mack & Ben
- Mischa
- Miss Emily
- Murray Kinsley & Wicked Grin
- Renée Landry
- Sly High
- Sophia Radisch
- The Commotions
The Tony D Band hosts a blues revue the first weekend of the festival and The Split does the same July 16, 17 and 18.