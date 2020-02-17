Ottawa Bluesfest 2020 brings Alanis Morissette home

Ottawa's biggest musical event has announced its lineup and one of the city's biggest musical names is on the bill.

Alanis Morissette has added LeBreton Flats to her world tour on July 12, marking 25 years since the release of her landmark album Jagged Little Pill.

She joins blink-182 and Tash Sultana July 15, Boyz II Men July 18, The National, Daniel Caesar, Garbage and more between July 9 to July 19.

Acts previously announced include Rage Against the Machine July 17, Jack Johnson July 14 and Marshmello and Lil Tecca July 16.

Mark Hoppus, left, and Travis Barker of Blink-182 perform Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Associated Press)

Full festival passes are available Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. until midnight, then all tickets (including day passes and three- and five-packs) go on sale Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.

The festival's organizers ask people to stay tuned to the Bluesfest website to hear when more acts and set times are announced.

From left: Shawn Stockman, Nathan Morris and Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men perform at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Mark Humphrey/Associated Press)

The lineup so far:

Rage Against The Machine

Jack Johnson

Marshmello

Alanis Morissette

Blink-182

Daniel Caesar

King Crimson

The National

Boyz II Men

Blue Rodeo

Dean Lewis

Vance Joy

Lil Tecca

Daniel Caesar holds up his Juno award for R and B Soul Recording of the Year at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Sunday, March, 25, 2018. Caesar is performing at the 2020 Junos and has two nominations. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Tash Sultana

Billy Talent

Garbage

6LACK

Saints and Sinners Tour (Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party)

Ali Gatie

Nelly

July Talk

Jade Bird

Charlotte Day Wilson

Dashboard Confessional

Travis Tritt

Patrick Watson

Country music star Travis Tritt performs an acoustic concert in the Ohrstrom Bryant Theater at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va. Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star/Associated Press)

Sharon Van Etten

Cash Cash

DJ Shadow

The New Pornographers

Cat Power

Grandson

Brandy Clark

Deltron 3030

Arrested Development

The Barr Brothers

Jeremy Dutcher

Jeremy Dutcher won the 2018 Polaris Prize and 2019 Indigenous Album of the Year Juno award for his album Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa. (Logan Perley/CBC)

Protoje

DUCKWRTH

Nahko and Medicine For The People

Matt Maeson

Joan Osborne

Barns Courtney

Turkuaz with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew

Remain In Light Turns 40

Leif Vollebekk

The Cinematic Orchestra

Charlie Cunningham

The Dip

Wishbone Ash

Ezra Furman

Durand Jones and The Indications

Haviah Mighty

Toronto rapper Haviah Mighty was crowned the winner of the 2019 Polaris Music Prize at a live gala event on Monday, Sept. 16. (Dustin Rabin)

Southern Avenue

Jontavious Willis

Ocean Alley

The Turbans

NOBRO

Vanessa Collier

Crown Lands

Crystal Shawanda

Fémina

Lloyd Spiegel

Marco Benevento

Michelle Hopkins

Jessica Mitchell

Marshmello performs at Y100's Jingle Ball at BB&T Center on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (Amy Harris/Associated Press)

Dwayne Dopsie and The Zydeco Hellraisers

The Cooper Brothers Southern Rock All-Star Revue

Albert Castiglia

Mike Zito

The Texas Horns

Johnny Shay

Red Young

Zack de la Rocha, right, and Tim Commerford of the band Rage Against the Machine perform during their headlining set at the "L.A. Rising" concert at the Los Angeles Coliseum, Saturday, July 30, 2011, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Associated Press)

Alanna Sterling

Amanda Lowe

Angelique Francis Band

Big Zee

Braden Foulkes

Étoile Noire

FRASE

Gavin McLeod

Gentlemen of the Woods

Jessica Pearson and the East Wind

JT Soul

Kimberly Sunstrum

Lia Kloud

Lora Bidner

Lyle Odjick & The Northern Steam

Mack & Ben

Mischa

Miss Emily

Murray Kinsley & Wicked Grin

Renée Landry

Sly High

Sophia Radisch

The Commotions

The Tony D Band hosts a blues revue the first weekend of the festival and The Split does the same July 16, 17 and 18.