Engineering students get blood on their hands to help police

Blood-spattered walls tell Sgt. Ugo Garneau a story when he arrives at a crime scene — and a group of University of Ottawa students have developed new tools to help him read it.

Garneau is a blood-spatter analyst with the Ottawa police, one of only about 30 officers in Canada certified in the special area of forensics.

He worked with the university's Design Day program to have engineering students design two items he uses in his work.

The first is a board that catches blood at specific angles that can be used to determine where a person was when blood went flying.

The second is a pump that simulates blood leaving the body after an assault.

Blood spatter can help police determine where a victim may have been standing when they were injured. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Design Day is an annual event at the university where engineering students come up with solutions for clients with real-world problems.

Garneau said the tools he and other analysts use are usually homemade because there is no commercial market for them.

"It is something that is kind of rare. There are not a whole lot of people doing this job," he said.

"It is usually the analyst that creates them with wood and whatever they can find around the house, so the students are trying to find a better design."

How they're used

The spatter board is used as part of the investigation to be able to tell where victims were standing.

Garneau said dropping blood from a specific angle can help him determine what happened.

"There is a relationship between the length and width of that blood stain that determines the exact angle of impact," he said.

The pump he uses now is typically just a syringe applied with the right pressure, but he challenged the students to come up with something better.

Several students designed pumps that blood-spatter analysts could use in forensic testing. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Ahmad Ali, a first-year engineering student at the university, said developing a pump was an interesting challenge.

"We had to replicate a system that would recreate the arteries," he said.

"We are trying to control the rhythm of the pump."

Ali worked with a team of other students on the pump, which uses a store-bought water pump as its base.

He said they wanted it to be something an analyst could easily put together.

Students pose with their design at the University of Ottawa design day event. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Ali said working on the project has been really interesting, but also more than a little messy.

"It's fascinating, but it can get really dirty really quick."