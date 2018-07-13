New
Take a peek inside the new Blair LRT station
The first stop on Ottawa's new LRT system is ready to go.
City officials showcased the new Blair LRT station on Friday
Blair Station is ready for its first "all aboard" call with construction work complete on the new LRT station.
City officials showed off the new station Friday morning. Blair is the easternmost station on the line and will handle thousands of passengers a day when the line is complete.
The station has an occupancy permit, meaning it could technically open to passengers today, but they would have nowhere to go as work on the rest of the line is not yet complete.
Mayor Jim Watson told reporters at Friday's event that the company building the line has assured them it remains on schedule.