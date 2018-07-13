Take a peek inside the new Blair LRT station

Blair Station is ready for its first "all aboard" call with construction work complete on the new LRT station.

City officials showed off the new station Friday morning. Blair is the easternmost station on the line and will handle thousands of passengers a day when the line is complete.

The station has an occupancy permit, meaning it could technically open to passengers today, but they would have nowhere to go as work on the rest of the line is not yet complete.

Mayor Jim Watson told reporters at Friday's event that the company building the line has assured them it remains on schedule.

Public art has been installed at the station. (Laura Osman CBC)

The stairway down to the platform has a groove meant to make it easier to bring bikes up and down. (Laura Osman/CBC)

City offers sneak peek of Blair LRT Station 0:42

The station was designed with accessibility in mind, including tactile features like this to help the visually impaired walk through the platform. (Laura Osman/CBC)