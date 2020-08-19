The Ottawa Blackjacks will begin the search for a new general manager to replace Dave Smart, the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday.

In a news release, Smart said his continuing commitments as director of basketball operations at Carleton University, along with his role as a coaching consultant to the Ottawa Senators, mean he won't have time to manage the Blackjacks come September.

"Based on all my responsibilities with family, my full-time job at Carleton, grassroots minor sport in the community, and my time with the Senators, I don't have the available time to spend on being general manager of the Blackjacks at a level I would like to," he said.

Smart's resignation takes effect Aug. 31.

Dave Smart, right, is pictured on Jan. 24, 2020, alongside Ottawa Blackjacks coach Osvaldo Jeanty. Smart announced Wednesday he'll no longer be the general manager for the basketball franchise. (CBC)

Smart was named general manager of the Blackjacks in December 2019, following a successful 20-year stint as head coach of the Carleton Ravens men's basketball team, during which he led the team to 13 U Sports national championships.

The Blackjacks finished fourth overall in the CEBL Summer Series that concluded earlier this month.

When the CEBL announced the birth of the BlackJacks last November, commissioner Mike Morreale said the team name was aimed at younger fans and their families.

The 2021 CEBL season is scheduled to begin in early May.