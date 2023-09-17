Black Virgin Mary statue still not fixed, nearly one year after being painted white

Almost a year after being painted white, a statue of a Black Virgin Mary in Ottawa's Vanier neighbourhood has yet to be fixed.

The Notre Dame D'Afrique (Our Lady of Africa) statue stands in Richelieu-Vanier Park on Pères-Blancs Avenue. It normally has a dark skin tone, but in November 2022, it was discovered that someone had painted its face and hands white.

At the time, the city, which is responsible for the statue's upkeep, said it did not authorize the painting and considered it an act of vandalism.

It later covered it up, and said it was planning to begin restoration work in the spring.

"To see this carry on [so long] doesn't make sense. It's on city property," said Vanier resident Tanya Rowan, who has lived in the neighbourhood for a decade.

"This entire property is monitored by the city, with city staff, and I don't understand how everyone is comfortable coming in here to work and [bringing] their children in, seeing what's essentially become a hate symbol for everyone."

At the very least, the statue should be covered up again until it's fixed, Rowan said.

A comparison of what the Notre Dame D'Afrique statue looked like before and after the vandalism. (Waymarking.com and Buntola Nou/CBC)

In a statement to CBC, the city said it remains "fully committed to restoring the statue to its original condition."

The statue is in need of a complete repainting, in addition to repairing its face and hands, said Dan Chenier, general manager of recreation, cultural and facilities services.

"Research work into the statue's original design and the hiring of a professional for its restoration has not yet been completed, though we remain hopeful this can be accomplished before winter." Chenier said in the statement.

The city did not explain why it has taken so long to hire that professional. CBC also asked for more information about why the statue was uncovered, but hasn't yet received an answer.

Has historical significance

The statue reflects both the religious and cultural history of the park, said Diego Elizondo, project officer with the Franco-Ontarian Heritage Network.

"There's not a lot of statues designated under the Ontario Heritage Act in Ottawa and elsewhere in Ontario. The Notre Dame D'Afrique statue is one of them," Elizondo said.

"It is important that the statue is restored to its former glory, because it is one of the most significant elements of the [park's] former religious history."

The statue was first erected in 1955 by the Society of Missionaries of Africa, which used to own the land the park now sits on, according to Vanier Museopark, a local museum dedicated to Ottawa's francophone history.

The priests were known as the White Fathers and chose the Virgin Mary as their patron saint in 1938. In Africa, the Virgin Mary is often depicted with dark skin.

Elizondo said his group would like to see the restoration happen soon, but wants it done right.

"We wanted to have an expert, someone who specializes in restoration [and] religious art heritage that looks after the statue."

Police have not yet answered questions from CBC as to whether anyone was arrested in connection with the vandalism, although Elizondo said he hadn't heard of any charges.

Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stéphanie Plante, who represents the area, said Saturday she was unaware the statue hadn't been fixed and pledged to follow up with city staff.