Ottawa's Big Rig brewery and restaurant sold, with eyes on expansion

Ottawa's Big Rig Kitchen & Brewery has been bought by a Montreal restaurant franchising firm.

Foodtastic announced in a news release Monday that it had bought both the restaurant and brewery operations for an undisclosed price.

The brewery's co-owner Lon Ladell will remain involved in the company and become directory of brewery operations.

In the release, he said it would give them an opportunity to grow.

"With the financial support we now have we can expand our operations throughout Canada," he said.

Foodtastic singled out Toronto as a market it wants to open Big Rig restaurants in.

Big Rig opened in Ottawa's western Nepean neighbourhood in 2012, with then-Ottawa Senators defenceman Chris Phillips having an ownership stake (and lending his nickname as the business name).

Now-former Ottawa Senator Chris Phillips practises in Ottawa in January 2013. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

A larger brewing space opened further west in Kanata in 2014.

It has two restaurants in Ottawa and said it currently sells its beer as far east as Newfoundland and Labrador.

Foodtastic also owns restaurant brands such as Nickels Delicatessen, Carlos and Pepe's and Au Coq.