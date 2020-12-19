Ottawans share their best moments of 2020

Ottawa, along with the rest of the world, faced a pretty tough year in 2020 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families lost loved ones, employees lost jobs and businesses shut down. And as Ottawans bravely faced the coronavirus and took the necessary steps to limit its spread, there were moments of grace and joy.

CBC Ottawa recently asked our social media followers to send in their favourite moments of 2020. Here's some of what you shared with us: