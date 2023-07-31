Film nights at Beechwood Cemetery 'disgusting,' says grieving daughter

Letitia Stiller stands outside Beechwood Cemetery in Ottawa. She wants the cemetery to halt its free film nights out of respect for families who've laid their loved ones to rest, but the cemetery says the event — and others like it — helps mourners process their grief. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

When Letitia Stiller was just six years old, her father died suddenly of an aneurysm.

He was a stay-at-home dad who was close with his family. Since his death in 1994, Stiller comes to visit his grave at Beechwood Cementry in Ottawa's Vanier neighbourhood at least twice a month.

"I make sure it's maintained. I check on it all the time," she said. "It's kind of the only place I have for him."

But in July, a friend forwarded a social media post advertising a free movie night there. Stiller couldn't believe it, so she showed up, took some photos, and left.

"There was probably 200-plus people walking up the steps with their lawn chairs, kids running around doing somersaults on the grass in between headstones," she said.

"They had a porta-potty set up. They were selling concessions, renting chairs. There was music blasting from speakers — and when I say blasting, I mean like [a] party."

Beechwood Cemetery has held regular movie nights since 2018, in partnership with Capital Pop-Up Cinema, which also shows films on Sparks Street and other public spaces.

But this was the first Stiller had heard of it.

"It's less than 100 feet from where my dad's laid to rest," she said.

'Just not an acceptable event'

Stiller's concerns have foregrounded questions about what kinds of cultural events are appropriate for spaces dedicated to grief and mourning.

The movie nights are held behind the cemetery's mausoleum, in a patch of green space that's always been used for events, Beechwood told CBC.

Founded in 1873, the cemetery — Canada's official national cemetery and the resting place of many RCMP and armed forces members — has hosted a variety of events over the years, including historical walks, concerts and theatrical performances.

CBC Ottawa has held a live book club at the main building, which also contains sacred spaces.

Stiller said she doesn't have a problem with that particular event, or others directly connected to the cemetery and its history. But she feels that people who've paid a lot to lay their loved ones to rest deserve a certain level of respect.

"I think anything above and beyond is just not an acceptable event to be held at a cemetery," she said.

"It's honestly disgusting. If my mom came when it was happening ... she would be distraught."

Grief expert agrees

One expert in grief agrees, and feels Beechwood should rethink the film nights.

"I just think that there are places where we ought not to tread," said Stephen Fleming, a clinical psychologist and professor emeritus at York University in Toronto.

"You wouldn't do it in the sanctuary of a church."

Fleming said there are several reasons proponents would cite for holding a film night at a cemetery.

"[They might say] it's a unique experience, or there's historical significance, or it allows some contemplation depending on the movie theme that you're showing," he said, adding they might also draw people to cemeteries as data shows fewer people are choosing traditional burials.

"I think there may be some commercial interest in doing that."

People pay their respects after a Remembrance Day ceremony at the National Military Cemetery, which is found within Beechwood Cemetery, in 2020. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Space is for the living, too

But Beechwood Cemetery says they're not doing anything inappropriate.

The space has been a fixture in the community for 150 years and has hosted events since the beginning, said Nicolas McCarthy, the cemetery's director of marketing, communications and community outreach.

McCarthy said Beechwood is trying to create a community space while also honouring the dead. While he's received complaints about many things, from Remembrance Day activities to joggers passing through, McCarthy said only two people have raised concerns about the films.

"Everyone has an opinion, and everyone grieves differently and has a different understanding of what appropriateness is," he said.

"Why would one person's opinion be more valid than somebody else's? If I have 20 people who are turning to me and saying that these movie nights are helpful for their mental health [and] their grieving process, and one person that's saying it's not, whose opinion is worth more?"

Nicolas McCarthy, seen here during a world record attempt held at the cemetery this summer, says they've long played host to all sorts of cultural events and there have been hardly any complaints about the free movie nights. (Celeste Decaire/CBC)

Events provide connection

McCarthy said he's received a lot of positive feedback from people who say the films let them connect with the space or demystify what a cemetery is.

Isobel Walker concurs.

"We've had people be very, very emotional about it with us and [share] their memories," said Walker, who runs Capital Pop-Up Cinema, the company behind the movie nights.

Walker said the nights allow people who can't see films in a cinema, for financial or other reasons, to enjoy one. She said they make every effort to be a good steward, including banning smoking and alcohol consumption.

She recalled one specific memory of a woman watching Back To The Future with her son, in the same space where his father was buried.

"It was like [they were] watching it together as a family," Walker said.

Letitia Stiller is seen with her father before he died of an aneurysm in 1994. (submitted by Letitia Stiller )

Stiller said she's voiced her concerns to Beechwood officials over email. She still plans to bury her mother there when the time comes, and worries the events will only get bigger.

She understands the desire to do something for the community, but wishes there was a way to communicate those sorts of events with people who have loved ones there — and get a sense of how many are in favour.

McCarthy said that could be difficult, given Beechwood is home to tens of thousands of people who've been laid to rest.