Residents deserve to know more after bear shot dead, councillor says

A bear was killed in west Ottawa on Monday evening after city police unsuccessfully tried to remove it from a residential area. These two residents said they heard 11 gunshots in the area.

Ottawa city councillors are looking for answers after Ottawa police decided to shoot a bear that officials had been working to safely relocate for days, and they are hoping a wildlife management review will prevent future incidents.

The bear first came to the attention of bylaw officers last week. College Coun. Laine Johnson said they were co-ordinating with the province to educate the public and the National Capital Commission (NCC) to set traps.

"It was the same bear that had been present in the fall," Johnson said.

Likely about two years old, Johnson said the small bear had been making his way through backyards, feasting on bird feed and anything else left in easy reach.

Before the black bear was killed by police, it was seen wandering through the Bells Corners neighbourhood. (@OttawaBylaw/Twitter)

"Three weeks from now that wouldn't be an issue," explained Kanata South Coun. Allan Hubley. "The bears will have found enough food in the woods that they wouldn't be coming around houses looking for food."

But at some point between 7 p.m. on Monday — when Johnson said she last connected with bylaw — and about 10 p.m. when the bear was reportedly shot, there was apparently a shift in the animal's behaviour.

A 911 call brought police to Kanata. Police have not said what exactly happened next, but tweeted that officers had exhausted all options and had to put the bear down "to ensure the safety of residents."

Johnson said her constituents deserve to know more.

"I understand that the bear was on residential property, but the bear has been on residential property for several days," she said.

College Coun. Laine Johnson said bylaw staff spent days working on a strategy to safely remove a bear from her ward. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

Tranquilizer deemed unsafe option

In 2018, conservation officers tranquilized a bear that had settled in a tree in the ByWard Market, and released it into a forested area.

In 2018, a bear had to be removed from the Byward Market neighbourhood. (Giacomo Panico/CBC) Hubley said there are a number of reasons why that approach was not appropriate in this case.

"If they missed the bear and the dart goes in a backyard or in the woods or something and a child happens to find it ... if it's still loaded with that tranquilizer, that could have very deadly and serious impacts to a child," he said.

Another issue was the lack of light and the fact that it takes a while for the tranquilizer to work, meaning the bear could run — into the woods, another yard or even someone's home.

"You've got to understand that the police are making decisions in that moment," Hubley said.

Kanata South Coun. Allan Hubley said the police officer on the scene was in the best position to decide what to do. (Submitted by Allan Hubley) "They've been given that very important task of keeping the public safe and I respect that."

Call for bear came in as an emergency

When residents spot a bear they have two choices. If there's no immediate danger, they can call the Ministry of Natural Resources' bear hotline at 1-866-514-2327. But if it's an emergency and the bear is being aggressive toward people, then police need to be called.

Johnson said bylaw staff had been in her ward educating residents on that distinction for several days, but Monday evening the bear moved to a new area.

It's hard, she said, to properly assess whether police made the right decision without all the facts.

"We had an officer who was in a residential area who used a firearm and shot several times in a residential neighbourhood. Was that creating public safety? I don't know."

Donna Dubreuil, president of the Ottawa-Carleton Wildlife Centre, said she was shocked when she heard about the bear's death, especially given what wildlife experts know about this time of year.

"You pretty much anticipate that bears coming out of hibernation are going to be hungry," she said.

"Certainly people could have been advised in that particular area to really remove their bird feeders and obviously not leave it to the situation where you have no other choice but to feel that you have to kill the animal."

The ministry told CBC the city or the NCC was best positioned to answer questions about the bear. The NCC directed questions to police.

Donna Dubreuil, co-founder of the Ottawa-Carleton Wildlife Centre, hopes a new council will be able to improve the city's wildlife strategy. (Kate Porter/CBC)

Wildlife strategy now under review

The city's wildlife strategy lays out guidelines for human-animal interactions within Ottawa's borders. It says "the city's first responsibility when large mammals appear in suburban and urban areas is to remove any direct threat to public safety."

Johnson pointed out that this incident coincides with the start of a review of that decade-old policy.

The strategy describes some of its past responses as "ad hoc" and outlines the need to create a new position that could oversee a more streamlined approach at a time when the Ministry of Natural Resources had offloaded some responsibilities to municipalities.

"It was the understanding within that strategy that a biologist employed by the city could play that co-ordinating oversight role," said Johnson. "We still have not funded that position."

All in a Day 9:53 Bear shot dead in Kanata Coun. Laine Johnson speaks to Alan Neal about the measures taken

She said the expansion of the urban boundary is a good reason to change that.

"I think it would be reasonable to revisit this decision and to create some kind of co-ordinated response within the City of Ottawa. And ideally that could support police [with training]."

The Ottawa-Carleton Wildlife Centre was involved in early talks on the original strategy, but Dubreuil's organization was one of a few that dropped out of the process, citing "empty rhetoric with no real action plan."

This time, she said, may be different.

"Bottom line is that we really need a council that figures that this is an issue that's important. I think Ottawa residents do not want to see more of this kind of thing."