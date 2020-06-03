Washrooms open but water still off limits at Ottawa's beaches

Public washrooms are open at five Ottawa beaches, but don't take that as a sign it's safe to go back in the water.

"The water is not open," said Mayor Jim Watson during a teleconference Wednesday. "We're not testing it and there are no lifeguards."

Seasonal washrooms are open at Britannia Park, Andrew Haydon Park, Westboro Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach and Petrie Island Beaches, the city said.

Despite some earlier confusion, Coun. Riley Brockinton said city crews will clean and disinfect the washrooms throughout the day, and give them a thorough going over at the end of each day.

There will be cleaners at the sites during the open hours that will be continually cleaning and disinfecting and providing end of day complete cleaning. The City's PSA will be revised. —@RiverWardRiley

Drinking fountains at the parks will also be working, and will be cleaned twice a day.

Swimming at Ottawa's five beaches has been spotty over the years due to high levels of E. coli, a bacteria that indicates the presence of fecal matter in the water and can make people seriously ill. Testing for E. coli has not been carried out at city beaches this year.

While there's no swimming allowed yet, beachgoers can still sit and have picnics in the sand, the city said, as long as they respect the same distancing rules that apply to parks and other public areas.

Ottawa Public Health continues to ask people to remain two metres apart, consider wearing a mask when distancing is difficult, and maintain good hand hygiene. Provincial rules still prohibit gatherings of more than five people.

CBC has asked the city how long it will be before beachgoers can swim, and is awaiting a response.