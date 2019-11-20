Ottawa Blackjacks to leap into action next spring

The Ottawa Blackjacks will leap into action at TD Place when they join the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) next spring.

The league unveiled the name and logo of the city's latest professional basketball franchise during a news conference Wednesday morning.

"Ottawa serves as a great next step for us," said commissioner Mike Morreale, referring to the Ottawa-Gatineau area's university and minor basketball scene. "This is an area ripe with talent."

He said the name is aimed at younger fans who will bring their parents and family to the games. The team's logo is a charging jackrabbit in colours mirroring those of the Ottawa Redblacks, Senators and 67's.

Ottawa's new pro basketball team is named the Blackjacks, with a colour scheme similar to many of its other teams. (CEBL)

There are six other teams in the CEBL: three in Ontario and one each in Saskatchewan — home of the champion Rattlers — Alberta and B.C.

According to league rules, their rosters must have a certain number of Canadian players.

The league's 2020 schedule is coming next week, but Morreale confirmed the Blackjacks will play their first game May 14.

Ottawa is getting a pro basketball team but will the sport be a slam dunk in a beleagured sports town? We talk to the league's commissioner about Ottawa's new team. 10:00

Ottawa Tomahawks — quickly rebranded the Skyhawks following backlash from Indigenous people — arrived in February 2013 and played just one season before being kicked out of the National Basketball League of Canada the following summer.

That eight-team league still exists.