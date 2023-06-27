Little period library offers free pads, tampons, hygiene products

Taylor Mills put a little library at the end of her driveway, but it's not for reading.

A fixed-up old newspaper stand sits with a sign that encourages others to take what's inside to help manage their periods. The little library holds pads, tampons and other feminine hygiene products.

"People are welcome to come and take what they need at any time," said the Ottawa resident.

"We'll be checking it throughout the day just to make sure that it's always kept full of products."

Mills, who has participated in a program to help new mothers with presents and gift cards around the holidays, said she tries to remain community-minded.

Doing something like this just made sense.

"We just saw this as a way to be able to provide a service to a family where they're not needing to spend money out of their, potentially, already tight budget on these types of products," she said.

After posting about the little period library, she said she heard from people in the community.

"They wish that there was something like this sooner. They're on [maternity] leave and can't afford extra products such as this," she said.

"The community has been really fantastic in offering donations so I really couldn't do this without them."

Mills has the little library stocked well. (Taylor Mills)

Spreading the word

After hearing Mills on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning, Tina Johanson was inspired and reached out about how to start her own little period library.

Johanson said Mills guided her through the process — getting an old newspaper box that can withstand the elements, and posting in the local "buy nothing" Facebook group for help.

"Within a couple of minutes, I had someone from down the street let me know that she had a former Ottawa Citizen box sitting in her garage that she had meant to do something with, and she'd be happy to pass it on to me," Johanson said.

She's already received permission from her landlord and plans to spray paint the box the same way Mills did.

The community has answered her call, as well — she said a few boxes of feminine hygiene products have already been donated.

"I'm also just going to go to Shoppers and see what's on sale, spend $20, put it towards something good, get the ball rolling," she said.

"I hope to have it up by the end of the week."

Mills set up this little library stocked with feminine hygiene products. (Taylor Mills)

Hope for more little period libraries

Mills said her goal is to keep the bin stocked with pads and tampons, then add in soap, shampoo, body wash, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

She said people can put donations directly into the bin or leave them with her. Donations should be new and ideally still in the box, she said.

"At the same time ... these are individually wrapped," she said.

"I'm hoping that there shouldn't be too much of a safety issue there."

Johanson said she wants to help people in her community, but also hopes this might create a broader change.

"I hope that if people walk by my house and see the box, that they feel able to just open it and grab what they need. I hope it's a resource that it gets people talking," she said,

"If lots of people see it, just like the little libraries caught on, that maybe people will start popping them up around the neighbourhood, around different neighbourhoods."

Johanson also said she would like to see governments at every level support these ideas.