Adult critically injured in Bank Street shooting

Someone was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries south of central Ottawa late Monday night.

Ottawa paramedics said in an email emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bank Street and Queensdale Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

One adult had critical, life-threatening injuries, according to paramedics. Another man was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Ottawa police have not shared any details of their investigation.

The scene is about 10 kilometres south of the city core and just north of the Greenbelt. Roads are no longer closed in the area.