2 critically hurt in downtown Ottawa stabbing

Two people were stabbed on Bank Street in downtown Ottawa early Monday afternoon.

Paramedics say they were called to the intersection of Bank and Gloucester streets just after 1 p.m. and that a man and woman who had been stabbed were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Ottawa police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that someone is under arrest and there's no threat to public safety.

Gloucester Street is closed between Bank and O'Connor streets, police said.