Their wall crumbled in a storm just before Christmas. We check in, one year later

Last year's holiday storm in eastern Ontario and western Quebec packed the region's streets with snow, caused travel delays and upended Christmas plans.

Strong winds on Dec. 22, 2022, also altered conditions for the residents of Balsam Manor, a brick-lined duplex in Ottawa's Little Italy.

Much of the building's west exterior brick wall came tumbling down amid the storm, exposing the wooden frame and putting a chill into the lives of tenants Janet Kearns, Bill Takats and Karol Sjolund, who live on that side.

CBC News caught up with the trio last week — around the anniversary of the wall's collapse — to ask about how Christmas 2022 went down, how the wall's eventual repairs went and how some of that old brick has now received a second life.

You have a theory about what happened. Walk me through it.

Karol Sjolund: I was driving home. The Queensway had a foot of snow on it. I heard [on the radio] there was a wall down at a [house] in Little Italy. And I said, oh, Little Italy, I live there. So I came home and there was a pile of bricks in the neighbours' driveway.

I'm just glad no one was hurt. But the theory is, we have more severe winds every year and the wind just sucked [the brick] off. The house is 100 years old, and it's not surprising a severe wind event would do this.

Janet Kearns: I was in my bedroom and could feel the whole house shake. And then this huge crash.

Bill Takats: I was lying right next to it. I thought a meteor hit or something.

What was your Christmas like?

Janet Kearns: A little chillier than normal, but otherwise wonderful.

Bill Takats: It was a lot colder, but we don't do Christmas in a big way, so it wasn't much affected except for the chill. It was very cold for the rest of the winter.

Did the building take on a certain notoriety?

Janet Kearns: Yes.

Karol Sjolund: Not that I know of, but I tried to alert all my friends. I showed them all the video.

Janet Kearns: People passing by would talk to us when we were coming out, or would stand and look at it laughing usually, for some reason.

When was the wall repaired?

Karol Sjolund: We had to wait till the spring. They put up some tarps. I didn't see a big noticeable difference in my heating bill going up, but they said there was a lot of insulation. The bricks were still falling after a couple of days. It was a danger zone.

So they put up some tape to make sure nobody was standing there and a brick landed on their head. But we had to wait until at least May to get it fixed. The guys came and they did a really good job.

You're happy with the job?

Bill Takats: Anything's better than the potential of a collapse.

The colour of the brick nicely matches what's on the front.

Karol Sjolund: They put newer brick in because they couldn't find the same brick. I'll show you (she grabs a couple old bricks that were left behind). I've got a couple in my garden up at the cottage in Golden Lake and I love them. They're pure clay. You can crush them up and put them in a track-and-field [venue] and tennis courts.

Anything else to add?

Karol Sjolund (begins singing a Pink Floyd song): Just another brick in the wall...

Bill Takats: I'm glad the wall is up, once and for all. I hope this time it lasts.