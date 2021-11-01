Ottawa balcony collapse sends 4 to hospital

Ottawa Fire Services were one of the emergency crews that responded to a balcony collapse in central Ottawa Oct. 31, 2021. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

Seven people were hurt and four of them hospitalized after a second-floor balcony collapsed on a central Ottawa low-rise apartment building Halloween night.

Ottawa paramedics said they got the call to the three-storey building on Frank Street between Elgin and Metcalfe streets just before 10 p.m.

Paramedics said they checked seven people at the scene and took four to the hospital. Three of those four had minor injuries and the other fractured their femur. All were in their 20s.

First responders were called to a Frank Street apartment building Oct. 31, 2021, when a balcony on the second floor collapsed. Four people were taken to the hospital. (Radio-Canada)

Nobody was on the first floor balcony at the time, paramedics said. Ottawa police said they are not investigating the collapse.

The scene is just over a kilometre south of Parliament Hill and about two blocks from the Canadian Museum of Nature.