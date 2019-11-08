Auditor to scrutinize OC Transpo scheduling

The City of Ottawa's auditor general plans to investigate how OC Transpo calculates demand for transit and rolls out its schedules, but won't pick through what happened during the launch of LRT this fall.

The last-minute addition to Ken Hughes's workload for 2020 means his office will drop two other audits that had been planned.

There are questions we all have. That's not part of this audit. - Ken Hughes

"This is not an audit of the [LRT] launch," Hughes underlined several times at Tuesday's meeting of the audit committee. "There are questions we all have. That's not part of this audit."

Councillors don't get to decide what the auditor looks into, but several said what they really want Hughes to dig into is the ill-fated Confederation Line launch, so they could learn why it went so badly for transit users.

For example, Coun. Catherine McKenney said she wants answers about the calculations behind the decision to pull some 175 buses off the road.

"I just don't know how we can look forward without looking just in the rearview mirror a wee bit," McKenney said Tuesday.

AG to look into fare evasion

Hughes said instead, he'll focus on how OC Transpo determines where riders need to go and when, and how it uses that information to schedule buses and trains.

"I think it's good on the auditor general to add this. It goes to an essential service, and we need answers," said Coun. Carol Anne Meehan.

Hughes will also conduct an audit into fare evasion on OC Transpo, and will tap into the expertise of other cities that have looked into the same phenomenon.

Meehan tried to prevent Hughes from dropping two audits — one looking at the city's purchasing card payment system, the other looking at IT hardware and asset management — by pulling an extra $200,000 from reserves, but she received no support from the rest of the committee.

West Carleton-March Coun. Eli El-Chantiry said he was unwilling to draw money from the same fund the city turns to for emergencies, such as the flooding that devastated his ward in 2017 and 2019.