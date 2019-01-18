Vehicle fire in Chinatown area sparks arson investigation

The Ottawa police arson unit is investigating a vehicle fire in the Chinatown area late Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to Arthur Street, just west of Bronson Avenue, after 11 p.m.

Nobody was injured and no arrests have been made, police said.

People on Twitter who said they were in the area at the time reported hearing a loud thumping noise.

heard a weird thump like something big hitting the house... minutes later see 3 cop cars racing down the street with lights/sirens... some neighbors out looking around... whut happened? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/chinatown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#chinatown</a> —@miggitymarty