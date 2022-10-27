Argyle Avenue YMCA to sell flagship building

The flagship YMCA-YWCA building in downtown Ottawa at 180 Argyle Ave. is going to be put up for sale, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The sale is part of plans to move to a facility better-suited to meet the demands of the programs and services it provides.

"This building has come to the end of its life cycle and can no longer meet the needs of our community without significant infrastructure upgrades," said Bob Gallagher, president and CEO of the YMCA-YWCA of the National Capital Region, in the release.

Those upgrades would cost $38 million.

The sale process is expected to take up to two years, which the organization hopes will give it time to find a new space to keep supporting the community that depends on it.

"Over the next two years, staff and volunteers will continue to provide the critical services that support the health and well-being of our community, while ensuring the least amount of disruption to our clients and community we serve, especially for those who call this Y facility their home," said Susannah Crabtree, chair of the Y's board of directors.