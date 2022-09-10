Computer issues plague 2 Ottawa-area hospitals over weekend

Computer issues affected two Ottawa-area hospitals this weekend, coming a week after a "critical" network outage at all three campuses of The Ottawa Hospital.

The Queensway Carleton Hospital reported its internet connection and external telephone lines were down since Friday around 2 p.m.

Its code grey was declared over at 9:38 a.m. on Saturday, with hospital staff citing a network hardware failure and a delay in the redundancy system as the root cause.

A code grey is called when a hospital experiences a loss of a utility, like power or telecommunications, that impacts operations.

"Our secondary network core is up and running, and the system, application and phone issues have been resolved," a hospital spokesperson said by email on Saturday.

While staff were using paper records and other procedures used during outages, clinical teams are now able to chart using their Meditech software as normal.

"Those surgical pre-op calls that were not completed on Friday afternoon will be prioritized for Monday," the spokesperson said. "Appointments for next week will proceed as scheduled."

Our IT challenges are now resolved. A big thank you to all those at <a href="https://twitter.com/QCHOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@QCHOttawa</a>, CHAMP and <a href="https://twitter.com/hopitalmontfort?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hopitalmontfort</a> who helped in fixing the issue, and to our staff and patients for their patience and flexibility while the system was down. 1/2 —@hopitalmontfort

Just before 5 p.m. on Friday, Montfort Hospital tweeted that it was also dealing with computer issues. Just before noon on Saturday, the hospital tweeted that its IT issues had been resolved.

As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, the estimated emergency wait time was 17 hours.