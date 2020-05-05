Ottawa·FROM THE ARCHIVES
On your bike, Ottawa: Let's look back at cycling through the decades
Bike to Work month may be postponed, but warming weather is getting people back on two wheels.
CBC News ·
May is usually Bike to Work Month, but the pandemic has pushed the annual celebration of cycling to the fall.
As we wait for a future with fewer distancing rules, let's take a look back at bicycling through the years in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
Biking to work: hardly a novel concept.
The oldest photos we found were from the 1880s.
Some familiar scenery through a different lens.
Wooden you like a bike like this?