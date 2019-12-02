Ho ho ... oh no: Santa snaps reveal the creepy side of Christmas
Getting your picture taken with Santa is a holiday tradition, and it's supposed to be pretty straightforward: tell Old St. Nick what you want for Christmas, say cheese and smile. But judging by these archival photos, it doesn't always work out that way.
Sometimes getting your picture taken with Old St. Nick isn't so jolly
This Santa seems a bit confused.
Elves on break? Send in the clowns!
This kid is NOT buying it.
The mask is ... unsettling.
Sometimes beards droop...
…and sometimes they get candy canes stuck in them.
Serenity now.
The fire department sure loved Santa.
He fancied himself quite the ladies' man, too.
He's certainly been around a while. This one's from 1876!
