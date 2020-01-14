Ottawa on strike: Scenes from pickets past

But labour unrest has been a reality in and around Ottawa for a long, long time.
Here are some scenes from the picket line over the decades.
A garbage strike in the summer of 1971 seemed particularly rowdy.
Eight years later Bell switchboard operators took job action for better wages.
Bell switchboard operators took part in strikes and work-to-rule campaigns amid a push for higher wages over the holidays in 1979. 1:34
Federal public service workers in 1991 held a general strike that helped them achieve better job security.
Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada went on strike in 1991, marking the first public-service strike in Canadian history. The strike affected a wide range of national services, from customs and shipping, to agriculture, to air travel. 2:41
