No charges for officers who killed man during Anoka Street stabbings

Ontario's police watchdog is not recommending criminal charges against Ottawa police officers that shot and killed a man attacking a family outside their home this past summer.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was looking into the death of 21-year-old Joshua Graves on Anoka Street in Ottawa's central Alta Vista neighbourhood June 27.

He fatally stabbed 50-year-old Anne-Marie Ready and her 15-year-old daughter Jasmine Ready, and was stabbing 19-year-old Catherine Ready when police arrived, according to the SIU at the time.

Three officers opened fire on Graves after he refused to drop his knife, killing him, the SIU said. Catherine Ready was hit as well and survived.

Graves had been arrested, charged and then released on bail for sexually assaulting and stalking another 16-year-old girl just three days before his deadly rampage.

The Ready family later made connections to previous troubling encounters with Graves. The killings prompted a push to include the term "femicide" in the Criminal Code of Canada.

Jasmine Ready, left, and Anne-Marie Ready were stabbed and killed on June 27, 2022 at their Anoka Street home in Ottawa. (Obituary/Dignity Memorial)

In a report dated Tuesday and sent out Wednesday, the SIU said the use of force by the three officers under investigation was reasonable to protect the woman being stabbed.

The SIU is an independent body that examines when police are involved in a death, serious injury, firearm being discharged at someone or allegation of sexual assault.