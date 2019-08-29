Photographer puts spotlight on musicians after they step off stage
'I try to pull those honest little moments out'
An Ottawa photographer has a one-night exhibition Thursday that will look at what musicians lives are like when the lights go off and the curtain comes down.
Angelina McCormick, is presenting her "One Night Stand project," at the Andaz hotel in the ByWard Market. The photography exhibit shows musicians inside the hotel's rooms beside a night stand.
McCormick said when she spoke with musicians they all told her performances would be full of energy and excitement, but eventually that would end.
"They would end up alone in a hotel room."
She said many of them also said it was like a one-night stand.
"There is this emotional high and then there is this cutoff when the person leaves."
The musicians in the series include some bigger names, as well as some local acts like Lucky Ron. She said she tries to show details of everyone in photographs that tell you about who they are.
She said in Lucky Ron's case, it was his working-class roots that shine through in the photograph.
"You could see in his hands that those hands have worked."
She said she really wanted to show what musicians are like when the audience is gone.
"Most of the musicians are animated or energetic, so I try when I meet them in the hotel room to bring that energy down," she said. "I try to pull those honest little moments out."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.