Photographer puts spotlight on musicians after they step off stage

An Ottawa photographer has a one-night exhibition Thursday that will look at what musicians lives are like when the lights go off and the curtain comes down.

Angelina McCormick, is presenting her "One Night Stand project," at the Andaz hotel in the ByWard Market. The photography exhibit shows musicians inside the hotel's rooms beside a night stand.

Band leader Johnny Vegas is seen as part of the exhibit. (Angelina McCormick)

McCormick said when she spoke with musicians they all told her performances would be full of energy and excitement, but eventually that would end.

"They would end up alone in a hotel room."

Musician Jim Bryson is part of the series that aims to show what musicians look like when the high of a concert comes down. (Angelina McCormick)

She said many of them also said it was like a one-night stand.

"There is this emotional high and then there is this cutoff when the person leaves."

The musicians in the series include some bigger names, as well as some local acts like Lucky Ron. She said she tries to show details of everyone in photographs that tell you about who they are.

McCormick stands with her portrait of local musician Lucky Ron. (Brett Throop/CBC)

She said in Lucky Ron's case, it was his working-class roots that shine through in the photograph.

"You could see in his hands that those hands have worked."

She said she really wanted to show what musicians are like when the audience is gone.

"Most of the musicians are animated or energetic, so I try when I meet them in the hotel room to bring that energy down," she said. "I try to pull those honest little moments out."